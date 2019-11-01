EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Pickens County coroner confirmed Friday a motorcyclist has died after colliding with a deer in Easley.
The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.
Coroner Kandy Kelley said Harold Thomas Hammond Jr. of Frontier Drive in Easley died at the hospital Wednesday evening.
Hammond suffered a head injury in the crash.
This is the second deadly collision involving a deer this week.
The Anderson County coroner said a man was killed in Anderson County Friday morning after his SUV struck a deer and the deer crashed through the windshield:
MORE: Coroner identifies driver who died after deer smashed through SUV's windshield in Anderson County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.