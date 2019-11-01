Generic Deer
EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Pickens County coroner confirmed Friday a motorcyclist has died after colliding with a deer in Easley.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Coroner Kandy Kelley said Harold Thomas Hammond Jr. of Frontier Drive in Easley died at the hospital Wednesday evening.

Hammond suffered a head injury in the crash.

This is the second deadly collision involving a deer this week.

The Anderson County coroner said a man was killed in Anderson County Friday morning after his SUV struck a deer and the deer crashed through the windshield:

