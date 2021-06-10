Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Coroner: Easley teen identified after fatal crash on Wednesday morning
EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner's Office identified the victim of a fatal crash on Pope Field Road in Easley, SC on Wednesday.
The Pickens County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 16-year-old Jordan Deonte Jenkins from Easley, SC. They say he was traveling North on Pope Field Road and ran off the right side of the road. Jenkins then struck a tree, according to officials.
Jenkins died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the Pickens County Coroner's Office. They add the crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.
We learned from The School District of Pickens County the student was a rising junior at Easley High School.
FOX Carolina went back to the scene of the horrific crash Wednesday evening where we spoke with 15-year-old Breanna Davis, she told us she was the girlfriend of the teen who passed. The two had only been dating for two months, but have known each four years — since seventh grade.
She told us he played football.
“He had a very bright future ahead of him," Davis said. “It’s very hard, I don’t want to believe it’s true because he’s so young.”
We’re in a stretch law enforcement often refer to as the 100 deadliest days of summer.
The start of Memorial Day to the end of Labor Day, a time when more traffic fatalities occur.
South Carolina Highway Patrol told us drivers should always follow the rules on the road, especially when you get to more rural areas away from metropolitans because of the terrain.
“Sometimes the roads are a little bit different, a little more curvy,” said Trooper Joe Hovis.
Other safety tips include eliminating distractions, obeying the speed limit, and wearing a seatbelt.
“There’s no too short of distance to not wear your seatbelt. If you have your seatbelt on you have an 88 percent chance of surviving a crash,” he said.
Kind and supportive words have been posted across social media for the family.
Davis described him as a person who enjoyed being around other people.
“He was very outgoing, he would make sure everyone was okay even if you weren’t friends with him — he would just check in on you,” she said.
