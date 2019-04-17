LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Pickens County coroner said Wednesday a woman died more than a week after a crash.
The crash happened on April 8 just after 4 p.m. on Calhoun Memorial Highway and involved three vehicles.
Sandra Mason, 69, of Blue Ridge Street in Easley was injured and taken to the hospital, where the coroner said she passed away on Tuesday.
The crash is being investigated by the SC Highway Patrol.
