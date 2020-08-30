SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is investigating a collision reported this morning by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to SCHP's collision tracking tool, the collision happened along Hwy. 11 near Burnt Chimney Road around 8:25 a.m. The incident was still active as of 1:15 p.m., and one viewer tells FOX Carolina traffic was being diverted around the area.
The office later said the collision involved two vehicles and resulted in the death of 73-year-old Othel Wayne Pruitt of Campobello. Pruitt sadly passed away on scene. The other driver involved was injured and taken to a Spartanburg hospital for treatment, but was alert and coherent during transport.
An examination on Pruitt will be conducted Monday.
SCHP says Pruitt was traveling north on the highway in a 2016 Ford Focus. At the same time, a driver in a 2012 Kia Soul was traveling south, and crossed the center line. The Soul struck the Focus head-on.
Both Pruitt and the other driver were wearing seat belts, and both were mechanically extricated. However, Pruitt passed away on scene. The other driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for their injuries.
