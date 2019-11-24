GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says an elderly man passed away after a collision on I-385 early Sunday morning.
The office says 71-year-old David Johnson of Fountain Inn was traveling south on the interstate when the single-vehicle collision happened at 4:23 a.m. He passed away on the scene of the collision.
The office notes an autopsy will be performed on Monday to determine cause of death.
Details around the collision are pending release by South Carolina Highway Patrol, who is also investigating the collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.