UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Coroner's Office says an elderly man has died three days after a collision with an armored car at the intersection of two South Carolina highways.
The office says 73-year-old Ronald Seegars of Fort Lawn was involved in the collision at the intersection of Bobby Faucette Road (or SC Hwy. 114) and SC Hwy. 9 on Wednesday. He was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban and traveling south on Hwy. 9 when he was hit by the armored car, which was traveling west on Bobby Faucette Road.
Seegars was flown to Spartanburg Medical Center after the collision. He passed away Saturday. An autopsy will be performed Tuesday morning at the Newberry Pathology Group.
We've reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol for more details.
