GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said Tuesday a Gaffney man died hours after being severely burned while working on his property Monday. Fowler said Charles Larry Wright, 83, of Green Acres Road died just after 8 p.m at the Augusta Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia.
“Wright sustained thermal burns over 90 % of his body while burning brush on land behind his residence. Family members reported Wright had started the fire about 11:30 a.m. Around noon, his daughter looked out a window in the home and saw the fire spreading up a bank and called 9-1-1. The victim was found by firefighters in a dry creek bed on their arrival. Some of his clothing had caught fire but he had been unable to extinguish the flames before being burned,” Fowler said in a news release.
Fowler said Wright was taken first to Spartanburg Medical Center and then later flown to Augusta due to the extent of his injuries.
