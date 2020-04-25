OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner's Office says an elderly man has died after being pinned under a riding lawnmower Friday evening.
According to the office, 81-year-old David Bearden was using the lawnmower sometime between 5 to 7 p.m. while mowing along an embankment on Bearden Hollow Drive. However, this wasn't reported to officials until 9:40 p.m., when a friend checked on him.
The coroner says Bearden's mower overturned along the embankment and came to rest on top of him. He passed away at the scene due to traumatic injuries suffered from the incident.
An autopsy is not being performed. Bearden's death has been ruled accidental.
