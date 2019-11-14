Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office says an elderly woman has died after a fire ripped through her apartment Thursday morning.
The office first confirmed the investigation to FOX Carolina earlier in the day, saying it happened along Fyffe Drive.
Deputy coroner Charlie Boseman says 88-year-old Bertha Wright was found dead in a chair in her bedroom, saying she was killed by smoke inhalation and thermal burns. Her death still remains under investigation.
Boseman noted Wright had been released from the hospital the night the fire broke out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.