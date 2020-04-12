PICKENS COUNTY, S.C (FOX Carolina) -- The Liberty Police Department is investigating a death, and has requested assistance from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
The investigation was unfolding along Mills Avenue on Sunday afternoon. We confirmed with Liberty PD that the scene was indeed a death investigation around 7:30 p.m.
Tommy Crosby with SLED could not provide additional details this time.
The Pickens County Coroner's Office later confirmed an elderly woman had been found dead in her home, and said the woman's death was ruled a homicide. The coroner identified the victim as 89-year-old Margaret Alice Karr.
Details on her manner of death were not released. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, April 13, with results expected within 8-12 weeks.
MORE NEWS - Free mask drive thru being offered in Trailblazer Park Pavilion this week, City of Travelers Rest says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.