UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that happened Thursday afternoon.
According to SCHP, it unfolded around 12:55 p.m. along S.C. Hwy. 215 near Fairforest Heights, about three miles south of Buffalo. Troopers say the driver of a 2007 Ponitac sedan was heading south at the time, while the driver of a 2018 BMW sedan was traveling north. SCHP says the driver of the BMW traveled left of center, hitting the Pontiac head-on.
Troopers say both drivers were wearing seat belts. However, the driver of the Pontiac was the only one injured and entrapped. That driver was mechanically extricated and taken to a local hospital, but passed away there.
SCHP is still investigating this scene with the MAIT team.
The coroner's office identified the driver as 79-year-old Barbara LeMaster McKinney of Buffalo.
Stay tuned for updates.
