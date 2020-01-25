GENERIC - Crash 1

(file photo | Associated Press)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office is responding to a fatal collision Saturday evening.

Details are still developing, but the office confirmed to FOX Carolina just before 10:30 p.m. they were en route to the scene on McCullough School Road, near Columbia Road.

We're working to get more details and will share them as soon as they're available. Stay tuned for updates.

Man shoots girlfriend in the middle of night, thinking she's an intruder

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.