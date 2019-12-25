Fountain Inn, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a fatal crash early Wednesday morning in Laurens County.
According to the coroner's office, 29-year-old Mario Karice Suber from Laurens, died after a vehicle he was in ran off of the southbound side of I-385 near the 21 mile marker in the area of Fountain Inn.
We're told the crash happened around 2:20 a.m.
Details of the crash weren't available, but the coroner's office says Suber died from blunt force trauma sustained in the crash.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT unit is investigating the crash.
