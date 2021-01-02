GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office says that its office has been called to a confirmed death on Boiling Springs Rd.
The coroner did not have any information on the identity of a victim or their cause of death.
According to a report by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, all lanes are also blocked at the same location.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
