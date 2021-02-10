MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The coroner's office confirms that a suspicious death in Mauldin from a year ago - tomorrow - is now deemed a homicide.
Alex Liddy was found dead at Hyde Apartments in Mauldin.
Alex's mother says she knew all along this was a homicide and says that her daughter was doing well. She says that Alex was trying to make a life for herself before it was cut short a year ago and reading on the report that it was deemed a homicide, confirmed it making it all too real.
Andrea Johnson, mom of Alex (Alyx), "It’s really hard to stay awake at night and you worry about your children no matter how old they are and now whoever did this is still out there and if you are a mother or a father sister or brother picture that is your sister your daughter. This person is walking and I don’t believe that my daughter will be the last victim."
Andrea says she remembers that day, seeing Mauldin Police in and out of her daughter's apartment, officials shielding her from seeing her daughter at the scene.
"I feel like we just want to know what happened and why. I get that there is not always answers, but this is quiet it is still quiet and it’s warm out today," Andrea says.
Andrea believes, "Somebody had to hear something. She went through a lot before she passed away and it was an ongoing thing so I think that somebody had to have seen some thing maybe some thing that they are not used to seeing."
A quiet neighborhood - that remained quiet - almost a year to the day so as she begs the community for help - she is actively meeting with investigators - even speaking with one tonight who told her.
"As long as we are, as long as I am in law-enforcement and as long as they are in the corners office I can guarantee that it is going to stick with us forever I will never forget this case I will never forget the date of alex’s death, I promise you," Andrea says, "I promise that it is not that I don’t think about her I think about her every single day."
Andrea says that the detective spoke with her for almost an hour tonight and they planned to speak next week as well so that he can walk her through everything they know so far.
She is begging anyone to come forward - bring the info directly to her and she will pass it along anonymously. She just hopes that she can get closure soon.
