REIDVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner said a firefighter was on his way to work Wednesday morning when he was killed in a wreck.
Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at 8:46 a.m. at the intersection of Silver Lake Road and Dillard Road. Troopers said a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle was headed north on Silver Lake Road when the bike collided with a 2003 Ford pickup truck, which had been headed south on Silver Lake and was turning onto Dillard Road.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Tyler Warfield, 23, of Fountain Inn was riding the motorcycle and died at the scene.
"He was en route to work a shift at the Reidville Fire Department when the crash occurred," Clevenger said of Warfield.
Troopers said Warfield was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The pickup driver, a 29-year-old Wellford woman, was not hurt.
The Reidville Fire Department was the fire department that responded to the crash.
The agency said Warfield was a full-time firefighter with Clear Spring Fire Rescue and part-time with Reidville Fire Department. While at Reidville, Warfield worked at a joint station shared between Reidville Fire Department and Poplar Springs Fire Service Area.
Funeral details have not yet been announced.
MORE NEWS - Lucky to be alive, Woods faces difficult recovery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.