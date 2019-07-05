ELBERT COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - A former Clemson football player drowned Friday afternoon while swimming in a Georgia state park.
According to Elbert County coroner Chuck Almond, 25-year-old Tyshon Dye was swimming with family at Richard B. Russell State Park, which is near the state line with South Carolina. At some point, Almond says Dye went under and family called 911 at 4:50 p.m. They also tried to help him, but they couldn't get him out.
Search crews pulled Dye's body from the water before 6 p.m.
Almond confirmed that Dye was a former Clemson player. We've reached out to Clemson officials for more details.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.