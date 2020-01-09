FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County coroner said a death investigation in Fountain Inn was closed Thursday afternoon after it was ruled a natural death.
Fountain Inn police said the death investigation took place along Looneybrook Drive.
Chief Michael Hamilton said a man was found deceased around 1 p.m.
Forensics was called out to process the scene, but Hamilton said there were no initial signs that the death was suspicious.
The coroner later confirmed the death to be a natural death.
