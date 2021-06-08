GAFFNEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Cherokee County Coroner's office said one person has died after a shooting incident on Monday night in Gaffney.
According to the coroner, at around 7:50 p.m. at the intersection of Greenway Drive and Woodlawn Drive, Michael McAlister Jr., 30, was shot in the head while in the front passenger seat of a car.
The coroner said McAlister was initially transported to the Cherokee Medical Center and later taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he passed while undergoing treatment at 12:29 a.m.
This coroner's office and Gaffney Police are actively investigating.
