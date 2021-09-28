GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A man died on Monday evening when he the mower he was riding overturned, when down an embankment and into a creek.
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the victim as Daniel Lee Shaw from Gaffney.
“Shaw was riding a zero turn mower on his property when it ran off the turf and overturned down an embankment into a creek. The mower came to rest on top of Shaw trapping him under the water. He was discovered by family members at 8:50 p.m. who began searching for him after failing to show up at his nearby residence. Shaw was last seen about 5 p.m.,” said Fowler.
Fowler said they will preform an autopsy as part of the investigation into this tragic incident.
