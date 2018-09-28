GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said a Gaffney man died after crashing his motorcycle Friday morning.
20-year-old David S. Engwiller of West Smith Street died after crashing a 1994 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle that was headed east on West Floyd Baker Boulevard at 10:10 a.m., Fowler said.
“A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper had initiated a traffic top on Engwiller for not having a license plate on the motorcycle but he sped up,” Fowler said in a news release. “The trooper turned his blue lights off and did not attempt to chase the unit, however witnesses reported Engwiller continued at a high rate of speed until losing control of the vehicle in the 300 block of West Floyd Baker Boulevard and crashing into the back wall of a brick garage.”
Engwiller, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
