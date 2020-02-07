GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner's Office says a Gaffney man was killed in a collision near his home Friday afternoon, and the coroner says the man may have suffered a medical condition.
The office says 69-year-old Edward Patterson Wallace had left his home on Elbethel Road around 4:38 p.m. when the 2008 Nissan he was driving traveled across the center line, then off the left side of the roadway. At that point, the coroner says Wallace struck a tree head-on.
The coroner noted Wallace was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene. The office also said there were no immediate signs he tried to use the brake, indicating Wallace suffered a medical condition before the condition.
An autopsy has been scheduled, and the investigation is ongoing.
