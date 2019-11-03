FAIR PLAY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Coroner announced the death of a 33-year-old man after his vehicle veered off I-85 south, and overturned.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2013 Chrysler 300 was traveling near mile marker 2 around 2:05 a.m. when it went off the right side of the roadway, struck a road sign and an embankment, before overturning.
The driver, identified as Paul Edward Knox, was ejected from the vehicle. The coroner says he suffered a head injury, and unfortunately passed away.
Troopers say no other people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. It is still under investigation.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville PD: Robber flashed gun, got away with cash from BP gas station
Death investigation underway after body was found inside a car that caught fire, coroner says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.