ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office releases information regarding the homicide victim that deputies found deceased on Friday.
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore says that his office is investigating the death after the victim was discovered by deputies on Friday. Shore says that the victim was discovered in an open type shed at around 11:30 a.m. yesterday. Shore adds that the victim appears to have been in the shed for several days.
Senior Deputy Coroner Don McCown confirms that the victim is 62-year-old Cleveland Jennings Sanders III from Easley, SC. They say that the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
An autopsy is scheduled for next week and the investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and the Anderson County Office of the Coroner.
On Friday, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office announced that they were investigating the homicide. According to the sheriff's office, 33-year-old Amber Christine Fernandez Cruz was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the death of Cleveland Jenning Sanders III.
They go on to say they were called to a home on Poinsettia Drive, in the Anderson County section of Easley on Thursday, July 8 to take a missing person report.
Deputies say family members reported they had not seen or heard from Sanders since Tuesday, July 6.
The family considered this unusual and feared something might have happened to him, says deputies.
Deputies go on to say, following an investigation, they found his body in a make-shift structure in a wooded area on the property, and he had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.
Deputies say Cruz, an acquaintance of Sanders, admitted shooting him and was taken into custody without any further incident.
She is currently being held in the Anderson County Detention Center waiting arraignment, says deputies.
MORE NEWS: OCSO: Central man charged with trafficking methamphetamines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.