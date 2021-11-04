PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A great grandmother and her great grandson killed after a car and truck collided in Pickens Countyhave been identified, according to the Pickens County Coroner's Office.
Gladys Holbrooks, 70, and Cameron Durham, 6, were both killed after a truck ran into the back of their Ford Fiesta on Calhoun Memorial Highway Thursday around 6:45 p.m., according to Coroner Kandy Kelley.
Both dies at the accident and because of blunt force trauma. When the truck hit their car, the car went off the right side of the road and flipped several times.
Four other people were injured in the accident and sent to the hospital, including the driver of the truck.
This investigation is ongoing.
