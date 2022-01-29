GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenwood County Coroner's Office announced that a man passed away on Friday from injuries he suffered during a crash.
The Coroner's Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Kerry Rayshawn Mosley from Greenville.
According to officials, Mosley was involved in a crash on January 23, 2022, at East Cambridge and By-Pass 72. He was transported to Self-Regional Healthcare but sadly passed away from his injuries on January 28, at 2:14 p.m.
His death was ruled accidental, and the cause was Blunt Force Trauma.
