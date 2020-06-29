GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a 33-year-old man passed away after he fell from a tree over the weekend.
The incident happened along Fallout Road in Travelers Rest on June 27 around 11:32 a.m.
Coroner Parks Evans says Danis Anael Rodriguez was cutting a tree for a homeowner. When he was moving a limb, he fell about 60 feet to the ground.
The North Greenville Fire Department and Greenville County EMS responded to the scene. Unfortunately, Mr. Rodriguez passed away at the scene.
His death has been ruled an accident. Both the Greenville County Coroner's Office and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.
