GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The coroner said Friday that a 19-year-old who had been hit by three cars while walking across I-185 on March 1 has died.
The accident happened shortly before 7 p.m. near Mills Avenue.
The victim, Misael Domingo Lucas, died at the scene.
