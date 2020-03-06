Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say they are investigating a single vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality.
According to troopers, the driver, identified by the Greenwood County Coroner as Amy Denise Carter, was driving a 2010 Cadillac west on Lebanon Church Road when they say she crossed over S.C. 34, struck a utility pole, then several trees.
The coroner's office says Carter died at the scene of the crash.
Troopers say Carter was not wearing a seatbelt.
More news: Cool & windy Friday with some high elevation snow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.