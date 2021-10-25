SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A teenager killed after a shooting early Sunday morning has been identified, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
Elijah Michael Smith, 17, was killed after the shooting at the Tipsy Taco at 702 Fairview Road in Simpsonville, according to Coroner Parks Evans.
The Office is treating the shooting as a homicide.
Evans says they believe Smith was involved in an altercation with another person in a parking lot and then was shot.
Smith was also a senior at Hillcrest High School, according to Greenville County Schools.
Simpsonville Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 864-967-9536.
Tipsy Taco said in a Facebook post they will be closing their Fairview Road location to show respect for the families involved.
MORE NEWS: Coroner: Man dies days after crash in Spartanburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.