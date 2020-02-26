GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Coroner says a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a popular park.
Deputies said they received a 911 call just after 10:30 a.m. and responded to Kerdklotz Park at 126 Beverly Road.
“The investigation is in its very early stages and no further information is available at this time, however investigators have confirmed an adult male victim is deceased, suffering from at least one gunshot wound,” Lt. Ryan Flood stated in an email.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office later identified the man as 58-year-old Mark Rush Jermon, of Taylors. The coroner says Jermon was at Herdklotz Park when he was shot by another individual who fled the scene.
They say Jermon was walking with the individual when he was shot.
Two nearby schools, Paris Elementary and Sevier Middle School, were both placed on precautionary lockdouts due to their proximity to the park, deputies said.
By 12:30 p.m. the lockouts had been lifted at both schools, district officials confirmed.
Jermon's death is being investigated as a homicide by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office as well as the Coroner's Office. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
