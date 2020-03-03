Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner says a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found lying along a roadway Tuesday morning.
According to police, the shooting happened around 8:15 a.m. on Pearl Street.
When officers arrived on scene, they say the victim was discovered laying in the roadway. We're told police attempted to render aid, but the victim was already deceased.
Later Tuesday afternoon, the Greenwood County Coroner identified the deceased as 22-year-old Jakevius Lamont Parker of Bradley, South Carolina.
A news release from the coroner says Parker suffered at least one gunshot wound, and succumbed to his injuries.
Parker's death is now being investigated as a homicide by both the Greenwood County Coroner's Office and the Greenwood Police Department.
