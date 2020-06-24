SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says a 20-year-old man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning at a bar.
While details on the incident itself are limited, Coroner Rusty Clevenger says it occurred at Red's Bar and Grill on Hayne Street.
The victim has been identified as Devonte Thompson, 20, of Alma Byrd Lane. He was pronounced deceased at 6:54 a.m.
An autopsy revealed Mr. Thompson suffered a single gunshot wound.
His death has been ruled a homicide. Both the Coroner's Office and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office are investigating.
Spartanburg County deputies said all parties involved have been identified and there is no threat to the public.
Deputies said they are working in coordination with the Solicitor's Office as the investigation continues.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
