SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials are investigating after finding a person dead in a burned car on Carolina Country Club Road last week, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said his office and law enforcement responded to the scene on Saturday night. When they arrived, they found the victim in a burned vehicle.
Following a preliminary investigation, they determined that the injuries that the victim suffered were not from a car crash. Clevenger said they then notified the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, and the homicide investigation began.
Clevenger identified the victim as 37-year-old Lamar Douglas Jones from Spartanburg.
According to Clevenger, this is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.
