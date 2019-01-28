Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County coroner said they and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office were conducting a homicide investigation Monday.
On Monday morning, according to deputies, utility workers found a body in the road at Lakeside Road near Stables Road in Greenville County.
The Greenville County coroner later identified the deceased as 19-year-old William Raul Ramirez of Howell Road in Greenville.
Details are limited as the investigation is in its early stages.
His cause and manner of death remain pending. However, the coroner says this is now a homicide investigation.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on the investigation.
