GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, the Greenville County Coroner's Office released new details in a death investigation that began Monday night at an apartment complex in Greenville.
Deputy Coroner Kent Dill confirmed just after 9:40 p.m. that 1 death had been confirmed at an apartment complex along the 700 block of Woodruff Road.
Dill said the investigation was in its early stages, but it appears the victim, 21-year-old Jaquan Spencer Salter, died from an apparent gunshot wound. We're told the victim died on scene, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Greenville police said they were actively investigating at the Retreat at Waterside apartments.
The coroner's office says the death is being investigated as a homicide.
Most of the violent crime and even non violent crime in this area? Honestly, study the demographics from year to year to see the common thread. Solutions? Most attached to just funding have failed miserably. No one interested is reemphasizing the family fabric.
