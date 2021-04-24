PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that arrested a suspect connected to the death of a man whose body was found in the woods on Palamon St. in Piedmont.
Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said in a media release, "the individual who was found on Saturday, April 24th, at 101 Palamon Street in Piedmont has been identified as Octravious Lamar Jones. Mr. Jones was 28 years-old."
Coroner Evans adds that the cause and manner of death are pending autopsy finding and further investigation.
Deputies say that the suspect, Russel Wydell Giliam, Jr., was charged with murder and possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. According to deputies, they learned that around April 17, the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times following a verbal altercation. They add that the identity of the victim is pending the autopsy results from the Greenville County Corner's Office
Deputies say that they received a call just after 6:39 P.M on April 24 concerning someone locating a deceased person in the woods behind a residence.
Gilliam Jr. is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.
We will continue to update this story as more details emerge.
