GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office says that a body of a man was found near 101 Palamon St. in Piedmont.
The identity of the body has not yet been released by the coroner's office.
The coroner says that this case is being investigated as a homicide by the Greenville County Coroner's Office and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
According to release from the coroner, the man was believed to have passed away on April 17.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Community celebrates life of Elijah Major, who was killed in a hit-and-run in Spartanburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.