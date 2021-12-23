LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Coroner's office said they are responding to Waterloo after a resident found human remains on their land.
Officials said the landowner found bones while clearing some of their land along Todd Quarter Road. Half of Todd Quarter Road is blocked off due to this incident. Residents should avoid the road if possible.
The Coroner's Office said they are still investigating the scene and will release more information once they learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.