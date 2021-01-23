GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's office confirmed that human remains were found in a wooded area near the county detention center Saturday.
Coroner Kent Dill says office couldn't make a positive identification for the remains found near Henrietta Street in the afternoon, saying that process could take days. An autopsy has been slated for Monday, January 25.
Dill did note, however, the human remains appeared to belong to a white female.
Greenville PD was also on scene at the time.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
