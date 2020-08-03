GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office has identified human remains found on July 28 as a suspect who was wanted in a fatal shooting earlier this year.
The Greenville County Coroner identified the man as 49-year-old Ryan Dusha Kedar of Amity Lane in Greenville. They say his death occurred off Huckleberry Ridge, and that he had been dead for several months.
Both the Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are investigating Kedar's death. Deputies say a firearm was found near his body, and they are reviewing forensic evidence of the gun and the one used in the February 26 shooting.
Kedar was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Mark Jermon in Greenville County's Herdklotz Park.
