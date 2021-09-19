ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Coroner's office identified the victim killed during a shooting near W Market Street in Anderson.
Senior Investigator-Deputy Coroner Don McCown says the Coroner's office responded to the scene at around 3:49 a.m. on Sunday morning and found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. McCown said the the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and they ruled his death a homicide.
McCown identified the victim as 24-year-old Shyquan Kendrell Kinard from Anderson. McCown said the the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and they ruled his death a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning, according to McCown.
According to the coroner, the incident happened at around 3:30 Sunday morning.
Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they also responded to the scene.
ACSO confirms that the investigation is ongoing.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
