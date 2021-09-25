LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens County Coroner identified the victim killed during a deadly crash along Wyatt Steward Road on Friday night.
Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelly said the crash happened at around 10:30 p.m.
Kelly identified the victim as 72-year-old Billy Manley from Liberty, SC. Manley died from blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Kelly.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed earlier that one person died after the wreck on Friday.
According to SCHP, the driver of a 2015 Chrysler 200 was going west on Wyatt Stewart Rd. when they ran off of the left side of the road, hitting a fence and then a tree.
The driver of the vehicle was not seat belted and died on the scene, troopers confirmed.
MORE NEWS: Government: Dylann Roof's death sentence should stand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.