LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner's office identified the victim killed during a hit-and-run along Moorfield Memorial Highway.
Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as 47-year-old Jackie Jerome Cumbow from Easley. According to Kelly, the victim was driving a moped with no helmet when the crash happened. The victim was pronounced dead and died from Blunt Force Trauma.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are looking for the driver involved in the crash at around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
A moped and a vehicle were heading east on U.S. 178 near Knoll Street, according to troopers. The car hit the moped in the rear and fled the scene.
Trooper Ridgeway said they're looking for a Chevrolet Traverse between the years 2013 and 2017. The color of the car is unknown at this time. The car may have damage to the right front near the area of the headlight.
Anyone with information on this crash or the driver is asked to call South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000.
