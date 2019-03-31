CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner said a man had passed away as a result of a late Saturday night, two car accident.
According to Coroner Dennis Fowler, 28-year-old Daniel Lynn Wiley of Buck Creek Road was the driver and sole occupant of a 2008 Honda Civic.
Fowler says a witness reported that Wiley was traveling west on SC 11 near the intersection of Fairview around 11:50 p.m. Saturday when a Chevrolet Malibu, heading in the opposite direction, reportedly crossed the center lane and crashed into Wiley.
The cars hit head on.
After the initial impact, Fowler said Wiley's car ran off the right side of the road, eventually coming to rest. Wiley was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, though he unfortunately was pronounced dead on scene.
"Because of the extensive damage, it took fire department crews more than half an hour to free Wiley’s body from the wreckage. ” Fowler said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, April 1.
