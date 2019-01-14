SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Oconee County coroner has been called to a crash in the Seneca area Monday afternoon, according to the coroner’s office.
Troopers said the crash happened on Lawrence Bridge Road near Old Plantation Road. The crash happened just after 4 p.m.
The two car collision involved a 2016 Ford four-door and a 2005 Ford pick-up. Troopers said the driver of the four-door was traveling North on Lawrence Bridge Road when it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.
The four-door struck the pick-up head on.
Troopers say the driver of the four-door passed away on scene. The Oconee County Coroner identified the 25-year-old as Alex Braden Richardson. He was on his way home from work when the collision happened.
He was seat-belted and entrapped.
The driver of the pick-up, and their two juvenile passengers, were all seat-belted, but injured and taken to Oconee Memorial Hospital.
The roadway was blocked while troopers investigated the collision.
