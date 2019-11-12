MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner has releases the name of a man who died after crashing into a tree Monday night.
Troopers said the crash happened one mile north of Marietta, along Marked Beech Road. The driver ran off the side of the road, struck a ditch and a tree, and passed away at the scene.
The coroner identified the deceased as Raymond Bishop Crary, 59, of Mulligan Ford Hill Road.
No other vehicles were involved.
The crash remains under investigation.
