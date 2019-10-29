Iva, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner says his office, along with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death on an Iva road Tuesday morning.
Coroner Greg Shore says 26-year-old Kristofer Michael Shaw of Anderson was found around 6:30 a.m. by a deer hunter on Riddle Road near Highway 413.
Shaw was found to have died from an apparent gunshot wound. His death has been ruled a homicide.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning to determine exact cause of death.
At this time deputies, don't have a suspect in custody. The case remains under investigation.
