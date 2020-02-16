GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol's MAIT Team is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Haywood Road Saturday night.
According to troopers, a 2010 Ford Mustang was traveling north along Haywood Road near Howell Road when it went off the right side of the roadway around 11:40 p.m.
Troopers say it struck several trees before overturning.
One person passed away, and the other was transported to an area hospital for their injuries - their condition is unknown at this time.
Later Sunday, the Greenville County Coroner identified the deceased as 21-year-old Daniel Anthony Murray Jr. of Simpsonville.
The Wade Hampton Fire Department and Greenville County EMS assisted with the crash.
SCHP continues to investigate.
