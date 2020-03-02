ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian has hit and killed while walking on an Anderson County highway Sunday evening.
According to troopers, the collision on US-29 near Becky Street happened around 7:30 p.m.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office says that through an investigation the man, now identified as 25-year-old Dylan Cyle Burgess, was wearing dark clothing while walking north in the southbound lane.
Burgess was hit by a Mercury Sable sedan traveling southbound. He unfortunately passed away as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the Mercury was uninjured.
MedShore Ambulance Service, Center Rock Fire Department, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol all responded to the accident.
Both the Coroner's Office and SCHP are investigating the incident.
